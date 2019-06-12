GAN plc ("GAN" or the "Company"), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gambling software, services and online gaming content in the United States, will hold its Annual General meeting today at noon today at 20 Warwick Street, London W1B 5NF.

At the meeting GAN's Chief Executive Officer, Dermot Smurfit, will make the following statement:

"Since last year's AGM, GAN has been firmly focused on taking advantage of the incremental U.S. Internet sports betting opportunity which we launched online in New Jersey in September 2018. Since launch, sports betting has driven substantial increases in our clients' revenues, in which GAN participates. We also prepared to launch Internet gambling in Pennsylvania for the largest retail operator, Parx Casino, as well as extending our relationship with FanDuel Group, the U.S. arm of Flutter Entertainment plc (formerly Paddy Power Betfair plc) to rapidly deploy our Platform in selected additional U.S. States. 2018 was clearly therefore a pivotal year for GAN.

"Since the beginning of 2019, we have witnessed the rapid and accelerating regulation of Internet gambling in other U.S. States including Montana, Indiana, Iowa, Tennessee and Illinois. Today, fifty-eight million (58M) Americans, representing nearly twenty percent (20%) of the entire U.S. population now have legislation in place permitting one or more forms of Internet gambling. Furthermore, Industry analysts believe more than half of all Americans will be permitted to gamble online as a result of accelerating incremental State-by-State regulation within just a few more years.

"This regulatory driver obviously creates a unique opportunity for GAN to leverage years of investment developing and optimizing its best-in-class technology and provides an environment to maximize the equity value of its unique U.S. industry position as a truly unique enterprise software technology Platform enabling regulated intra-State online gambling across America.

"Finally, we are especially pleased with our financial performance to date, building on the momentum achieved during the first quarter, during which we generated record revenues. All the Company's operational KPI's continue to trend positively and therefore remain excited by the potential for the remainder of the year, starting with the imminent launch of Parx Casino in Pennsylvania.

"In conclusion, 2018 was a pivotal year for GAN, and we firmly believe 2019 will be another year of tremendous operational and financial progress and I look forward to updating shareholders with our financial results for the first half of the current financial year in due course."

About GAN Plc

GAN is a leading business-to-business ("B2B") supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions ("SaaS") to the US land-based casino industry. The Company has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. The Company has also launched digital user acquisition retention marketing in support of the Internet Casino (https://casino.winstar.com) provided by GAN's Digital Marketing Agency in Tel Aviv, Israel.

GAN is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GAN). For more information please visit www.GAN.com.

