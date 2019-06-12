Via Developments Plc - Lifting of suspension of trading

12 June 2019

GB00BYPBC438

Via Developments PLC

("Via" or "the Company")

Lifting of suspension of trading

The Directors of Via Development plc (NEX: VIA1) hereby announce that following a suspension of the Company's bonds on the 1 March 2019, the Directors are pleased to announce the lifting of the suspension in their bonds.

The trading in the Company's bonds on the NEX Exchange Growth Market will commence at 7:30am on Wednesday12 June 2019.

The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:

Via Developments Plc

24 Queen Street

Manchester

M2 5HX

Telephone: +44 161 850 2633

http://www.vdplc.com/

NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott -Corporate Finance

James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820

http://www.ad-securities.com

49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA