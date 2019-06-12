sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
12.06.2019 | 08:31
PR Newswire

Via Developments Plc - Lifting of suspension of trading

Via Developments Plc - Lifting of suspension of trading

PR Newswire

London, June 11

12 June 2019

GB00BYPBC438

Via Developments PLC
("Via" or "the Company")

Lifting of suspension of trading

The Directors of Via Development plc (NEX: VIA1) hereby announce that following a suspension of the Company's bonds on the 1 March 2019, the Directors are pleased to announce the lifting of the suspension in their bonds.

The trading in the Company's bonds on the NEX Exchange Growth Market will commence at 7:30am on Wednesday12 June 2019.

The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:

Via Developments Plc
24 Queen Street
Manchester
M2 5HX
Telephone: +44 161 850 2633
http://www.vdplc.com/

NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott -Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com

49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA


