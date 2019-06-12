Via Developments Plc - Lifting of suspension of trading
London, June 11
12 June 2019
Via Developments PLC
("Via" or "the Company")
Lifting of suspension of trading
The Directors of Via Development plc (NEX: VIA1) hereby announce that following a suspension of the Company's bonds on the 1 March 2019, the Directors are pleased to announce the lifting of the suspension in their bonds.
The trading in the Company's bonds on the NEX Exchange Growth Market will commence at 7:30am on Wednesday12 June 2019.
The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.
