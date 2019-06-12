

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc.'s (TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said there is absolutely no demand problem for the company's electric vehicles, and sales have in fact exceeded production.



TSLA closed Tuesday regular trading at $217.10, up $4.22 or 1.98 percent.



'I want to be clear - there is not a demand problem. Absolutely not,' Elon said at the shareholders' meeting.



There have been concerns about reducing number of consumers willing to pay for its electric cars.



Elon affirmed that the company would achieve fully self-driving capability with recently made vehicles in 2020.



Musk also said the company expect to unveil its pickup truck by end of the summer of 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX