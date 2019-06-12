

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Monks Investment Trust Plc. (MNKS.L) reported that its net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the year ended 30 April 2019 declined to 197.22 million pounds or 90.53 pence per share, from 220.10 million pounds or 102.69 pence per share last year.



Net return on ordinary activities before taxation was 199.12 million pounds, down from 221.70 million pounds in the previous year.



The Board recommended that a single final dividend of 1.85 pence should be paid, compared to 1.40 pence last year.



