AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR (NRAM) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jun-2019 / 08:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 11/06/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 66.2282 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14839714 CODE: NRAM ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRAM Sequence No.: 9826 EQS News ID: 822967 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 12, 2019 02:20 ET (06:20 GMT)