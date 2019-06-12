

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Inditex Group (IDEXF.PK) reported net sales growth of 5% in the first quarter of 2019 driven by the ongoing digital transformation of its integrated store and online sales platform. This resulted in a net profit growth of 10% year-on-year. Also, the company said, Zara is planning to launch online sales in South Africa, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, Colombia, the Philippines and Ukraine during the autumnwinter season.



For the first-quarter, net profit was 734 million euros compared to 668 million euros, prior year. EBITDA improved 49% to 1.67 billion euros. First-quarter net sales were 5.93 billion euros compared to 5.65 billion euros.



The Group also reported that store and online sales increased by 9.5% in local currencies from May 1st until June 7th.



