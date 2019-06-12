Easily Adapt Languages Through SDL Linguistic AI to Enhance Neural Machine Translation While Keeping Data Private and Secure

SDL (LSE: SDL), a global leader in content creation, translation and delivery, today announces its latest machine translation (MT) innovation with the addition of new Adaptable Language Pairs to SDL Machine Translation, enabling brands to tune their own language pairs to any project, department or industry. This new, ground-breaking innovation powered by Hai, the SDL Linguistic AI technology, gives customers the control, privacy and freedom required to create their own proprietary language pairs by adapting existing ones.

Today global companies apply neural machine translation in a variety of ways, from translating large volumes of business-critical and sensitive content, to eDiscovery and content intelligence. Building specific machine translation models and workflows across different departments and industries often requires teams of data scientists, linguistic experts, external consultancy and support. In these situations, customers are required to share their confidential data, potentially violating regulatory constraints and/or introducing risk.

The new Adaptable Language Pairs, which can be trained for any scenario, are being introduced as part of the upcoming SDL Enterprise Translation Server (ETS) 8.4 release. As part of the SDL Machine Translation solution, these can be securely deployed on-premise, private-cloud, or in a hybrid model to support any enterprise translation workflows. With this flexibility, organizations can meet the scale of multilingual content required in the Intelligent Translation Era.

"Global brands now operate in content-intensive environments. Translating and making sense of information is no easy task. It requires smart technology that users can control without compromising data security," said Jim Saunders, Chief Product Officer, at SDL. "We are changing the playing field with these latest innovations in neural machine translation, helping brands prepare for the Intelligent Translation Era where content and information can significantly improve time to market, customer satisfaction and accurate global insight."

Offering a continuous learning environment, users can easily adapt the system to their own content requirements by training and re-training on their own schedule using their own content. These latest additions to SDL Machine Translation help redefine an organization's focus from going global to a select few markets, to going omnimarket the ability to translate all content for every market, language, and device.

SDL Linguistic AI is a technology that powers SDL's content management and language solutions, and helps to process, understand and generate content, by finding patterns and connections within content across languages.

About SDL

SDL (LSE: SDL) is the global leader in content creation, translation and delivery. For 27 years we've helped companies communicate with confidence and deliver transformative business results by enabling powerful experiences that engage customers across multiple touchpoints worldwide. Are you in the know? Find out why 90 of the top 100 global companies work with and trust us on SDL.com. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

