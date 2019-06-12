Parks Associates: 52% of UK broadband households with children at home have at least one connected health or wellness device

Connected health technologies becoming mainstream for UK consumers

DALLAS, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research from Parks Associates finds 57% of UK consumers report having a chronic condition and 39% of these patients own at least one connected health or wellness device. The firm also reports 52% of households with children at home having at least one of these devices.



IoT in the UK: Wellness, Telehealth, and Independent Living , a survey of 5,000 UK households fielded in the fall of 2018, provides insights on awareness, demand, and adoption for connected health products and services.

"The stand-out segments who own connected health devices are households with children and households who recently had children," said Dina Abdelrazik , Senior Analyst, Parks Associates. "In both cases, ownership of connected health devices is well above 50%. Given that households with babies and children frequently need to interact with the healthcare system, this makes them good targets for virtual and video consultation services."

The research highlights the growing adoption of connected health and personal emergency products and examines the consumers who own these devices. It provides insights on consumers' connected lifestyles, including their interest in virtual services, smart home applications, and independent living solutions. The research also identifies the needs of seniors, caregivers, and consumers with chronic conditions and identifies the assistive and independent living technologies that would best meet their needs. Other research:

About one-half of UK consumers with a chronic condition are interested in products and services that would help better manage their condition.

8% of UK broadband households used a video consultation service with a doctor in the past 12 months.

28% report they used a virtual visit because it takes too long to get in to see a doctor.

Parks Associates will highlight the latest smart home solutions, including healthcare research and solutions, at its upcoming CONNECTIONS Europe on 19-20 November at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel, Amsterdam. More information at www.connectionseurope.com .



For information on IoT in the UK: Wellness, Telehealth, and Independent Living, contact sales@parksassociates.com . To request an interview or research data, contact Sherrelle Lewis at sherrelle.lewis@parksassociates.com , 972-996-0214.



About Parks Associates

Parks Associates is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. http://www.parksassociates.com

Sherrelle Lewis

Parks Associates

972-996-0214

sherrelle.lewis@parksassociates.com

Photo: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9aaeff82-eaa7-400b-9144-2af852c059d8



