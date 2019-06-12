Weekend Unlimited Inc.: Weekend Unlimited's Northern Lights Organics Farm Establishes Sustainable Supply of High CBD Hemp Seeds

Test Plot Results Indicate Scalable Model to Supply 2,000,000 Seeds

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2019 / Weekend Unlimited Inc. ("Weekend" or the "Company") (CSE: POT - FSE: 0OS1 - OTCQB: WKULF) is pleased to announce the Company's Northern Lights Organics 70% owned farm in Northern BC has successfully completed its test plot for high CBD hemp seeds resulting in over 50,000 high quality, hand sorted seeds in its nursery greenhouse.

"As we advance the Northern Lights Organics Farm's business plan, a critical element is to establish a reliable, high quality supply of high CBD hemp seeds to plant up to 600 acres at full capacity," said Mr. Chris Backus, Weekend Unlimited President and CEO.

Northern Lights Organics High CBD Hemp Test Plot Highlights:

Nursery greenhouse harvest between January and May 2019 yielded 50,000 high quality hand sorted seeds

With 40 times capacity, the farm's larger greenhouse should be able to harvest approximately 2,000,000 seeds, given normal growing conditions and success - enough to plant over 600 acres

Northern Lights Organics now has the ability to supply its own high CBD hemp seeds.

"Translating the results of this test plot in the nursery greenhouse to the larger greenhouse, which has 40 times the capacity, equates to approximately 2,000,000 seeds which is enough to plant over 600 acres - this is significant in that Northern Lights Organics now has the ability to supply its own high CBD hemp seeds," said Mr. Arthur Halleran, President, Northern Lights Organics Farm."

