

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Plc (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) on Wednesday issued further details about its global tailings facilities. This includes details about the construction, management and monitoring of facilities, including independent reviews.



The company said all Rio Tinto managed facilities are subject to three levels of governance and assurance. All managed facilities, whether active or inactive, have an external engineer of record or design engineer.



The company further said that these facilities have been given a hazard classification in accordance with the regulatory or industry body that oversees tailings in each region or jurisdiction.



Further, following a comprehensive review of global operations by the company's technical teams, some facilities has been reclassified. This has resulted in in some tailings facilities being added to the list and others being removed.



