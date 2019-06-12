Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US71 LN) Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jun-2019 / 10:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 98.3299 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 846000 CODE: US71 LN ISIN: LU1407888053 ISIN: LU1407888053 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US71 LN Sequence No.: 9906 EQS News ID: 823179 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 12, 2019 04:20 ET (08:20 GMT)