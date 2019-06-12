Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc (100H LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jun-2019 / 10:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 130.6858 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26500 CODE: 100H LN ISIN: LU1650492504 ISIN: LU1650492504 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100H LN Sequence No.: 9920 EQS News ID: 823207 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2019 04:20 ET (08:20 GMT)