Visiongain Report: $179.5m Military Aviation Sensors & Switches Market Driven by Increasing Demand for Military Aircraft in Developing Countries and UAV Applications

LONDON, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts Within Aircraft Connectivity by Sensor Type (Proximity Sensors, Position Sensors, Speed Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Angle of Attack Sensors, Field Switches), by Application (Fighter Aircraft, Transport Aircraft, Training Aircraft, Helicopter, UAV, Space), by End Uses (Engine, Cabin/Avionics, Health Monitoring System (HMS), Other) & by Region Plus Analysis of Leading Companies

Military aviation sensors and switches are devices that collect data from various sections of an aircraft like engine, landing gear, wings, cabin, cockpit, and aerostructures and transmit that data to computers or avionics which uses that information to ensure safe and efficient performance of the aircraft.

This latest in-depth report on the global military aviation sensor and switches market describes trends in the market both quantitatively and qualitatively. In recent years, the global military aviation sensor and switches market has recorded consistent strong growth owing to the increasing demand for military aircraft from developed and developing economies and increasing demand for sensors in the growing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) applications.

Visiongain assesses the military aviation sensor and switches market to be valued at $179.5m in 2019.

Report highlights

• 241 tables, charts, and graphs

• Analysis of Key Players in Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Market

• Honeywell International Inc

• Thales SA

• Raytheon Company

• GE Aviation

• United Technologies Corporation

• TE Connectivity Ltd.

• Ametek Inc.

• Meggitt PLC

• Safran Electronics & Defence

• Curtiss Wright Corporation

• Esterline Technologies Corporation

• Global Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Market Outlook and Analysis from 2019-2029

• Global Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Market by Type projections analysis and potential from 2019-2029

• Proximity Sensors Forecast 2019-2029

• Position Sensors Forecast 2019-2029

• Speed Sensors Forecast 2019-2029

• Thermal Sensors Forecast 2019-2029

• Pressure Sensors Forecast 2019-2029

• Angle-of-Attack Sensors Forecast 2019-2029

• Field Switches Forecast 2019-2029

• Global Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Market by Application projections analysis and potential from 2019-2029

• Fighter Aircraft Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

• Transport Aircraft Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

• Training Aircraft Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

• Helicopter Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

• UAV Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

• Space Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

• Global Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Market by End Use projections analysis and potential from 2019-2029

• Engine Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

• Cabin / Avionics Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

• Health Monitoring System (HMS) Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

• Other Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

• Regional Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Market Forecast from 2019-2029

• North America Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

- U.S. Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

- Canada Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

- Mexico Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

• Europe Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

- U.K. Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

- Germany Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

- France Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

- Rest of Europe Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

- China Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

- Japan Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

- India Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

- Rest of Asia-Pacific Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

• ROW Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

- Latin America Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

- Middle East Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

- Africa Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

• Key questions answered

• How is the military aviation sensors & switches market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining military aviation sensors & switches market dynamics?

• How will each military aviation sensors & switches submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much sales will these submarkets account for in 2029?

• Which individual technologies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?

• How will political and regulatory factors influence regional military aviation sensors & switches markets and submarkets?

• Will leading national military aviation sensors & switches markets broadly follow macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual country sectors outperform the rest of the economy?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• How will the sector evolve as alliances form during the period between 2019 and 2029?

Companies covered in the report include:

AAR Corporation

Advanced Electronics Systems International

AgustaWestland

AHS

Airbus

Airbus Defence and Space

Airbus Group SE

American Sensor Technologies, Inc. (AST)

Ametek Inc.

Amphenol

Aselsan AS

BAE Systems PLC

BAE Systems Spectral Solutions LLC

Bell

Boeing Company

Bombardier

CFM International

Cobham plc

COMAC

Crane Aerospace and Electronics

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Dassault Aviation

Delphi

Delta Airlines

DRS Technologies

Eaton

Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems of America LLC

Elta Systems Ltd

Embraer

Eurocopter

Eurofighter GMBH

EuroSat

Exelis

Exelis Information Systems

Finmeccanica SpA

FLIR Systems

GE Aviation

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI)

General Electric (GE)

Gentex Corporation

Gulfstream

Hensoldt

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Hydra Electric

inmarsat

Intelsat General

Intevac

Irkut

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Ltd.

Japanese Aero Engines Corporation

Joint Armament Corporation

Kavlic-

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kellstrom Aerospace

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)

L-3 Wescam

Leonardo SpA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Lufthansa

Mantech International

Measurement Specialties Inc.

Meggitt Plc

Meggitt Sensing Systems

Microsemi Corporation

Molex

MTS Systems Corp.

MTU Aero Engines

Newport News Shipbuilding

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Ophir Corporation

Otis

Piezotech LLC

Pratt & Whitney

Rafael Advanced Systems

Raytheon Applied Signal Technology Inc.

Raytheon Company

Raytheon Vision

Safran Electronics & Defence

Safran Group

Selex ES

Sensata Technologies

Sherborne Sensors

Siemens

Sumitomo

Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL)

TE Connectivity Ltd

Teledyne

Textron

Thales Alenia Space

Thales Group

Thales Research & Technology (TRT

Thales SA

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI)

Ultra Electronics

United Aircraft Corporation

United Electric Controls Company

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

UTC Aerospace Systems

UTC Building and Industrial Systems

UTC Climate, Control & Security

Vestek Savunma

ViaSat

Yazaki



Organisations mentioned

Air National Guard's 153rd Airlift Wing

Army Aviation and Missile Research, Development and Engineering Center (AMRDEC)

Association of the United States Army (AUSA)

Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

Defence Logistics Agency (DLA)

Defense Security Cooperation Agency

Denmark's Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO)

DGA

EASA

FAA

Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw)

German Army

German Army Joint Fire Support Teams (JFST)

Indian Army

Indian Navy

Israeli Air Force

Israeli Defence Ministry

Italian Air Force

Japan Ministry of Defence

Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Moscow Institute of Electromechanics and Automatics

NATO

Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF)

Royal Danish Air Force (RDAF)

Royal Navy

Royal Netherlands Air Force

Royal Saudi Air Force

Royal Saudi Land Forces Aviation Command (RSLFAC).

Saudi Arabia National Guard

South Korea's Agency for Defence Development (ADD)

U.K. MOD

U.K. Royal Air Force

U.S. Air Force

U.S. Army

U.S. Army Night Vision and Electronic Sensors Directorate

U.S. Department of Defense

U.S. Government

U.S. Navy

U.S. State Department

