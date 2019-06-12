Aspo Oyj: Aspo signed EUR 20 million revolving credit facility agreement

Aspo Plc

Stock exchange release

June 12, 2019 at 12:00





Aspo signed EUR 20 million revolving credit facility agreement

Aspo Plc has signed a revolving credit facility agreement amounting to EUR 20 million. The credit is being granted by Danske Bank A/S, Helsinki Branch. The maturity is three years, and the agreement will replace a prior revolving credit facility agreement of the same amount which had remained unused.



ASPO Plc



Aki Ojanen

CEO



