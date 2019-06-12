sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 12.06.2019

12.06.2019 | 11:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Aspo Oyj: Aspo signed EUR 20 million revolving credit facility agreement

Aspo Plc
Stock exchange release
June 12, 2019 at 12:00


Aspo signed EUR 20 million revolving credit facility agreement

Aspo Plc has signed a revolving credit facility agreement amounting to EUR 20 million. The credit is being granted by Danske Bank A/S, Helsinki Branch. The maturity is three years, and the agreement will replace a prior revolving credit facility agreement of the same amount which had remained unused.


ASPO Plc

Aki Ojanen
CEO

Further information:
Harri Seppälä, Group Treasurer, Aspo Plc
+358 400 617 201, harri.seppala@aspo.com


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com


Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets, focusing on demanding B2B customers. The aim of our strong corporate brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - is to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and their development. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill.


