Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 11 June 2019 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,374.81p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,395.04p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 9.9% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 0.4%. There are currently 90,422,851 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733