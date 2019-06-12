Embolic Protection Devices Market Size Worth $1.7 Billion by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global embolic protection devices market size is expected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Rising incidences of cardiovascular and neurovascular diseases and growing adoption of minimally invasive diseases are propelling the market growth. Rising demand for technologically advanced embolic devices and increasing healthcare expenditure, resulting in huge funding and investments from multinational companies, are fueling the R&D in the global medical devices industry. This factor is also contributing toward the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Distal filter devices segment emerged as the largest segment owing to high demand for these devices

Neurovascular diseases accounted for the largest share in the application segment owing to the rising cases of neurological disorders

North America led the global embolic protection devices market with the largest share in 2017 and is likely to maintain this trend over the estimated period

Growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and increasing demand for novel technologies are facilitating the dominance of this region

The industry in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness swift growth during the forecast period owing to rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure and large target population base

Some of the key companies include Boston Scientific Corp.; Edward Lifesciences; Abbott Laboratories; Medtronic Plc; Cardinal Health, Inc.; Claret Medical, Inc.; and Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions, LLC

Read 111 page research report with TOC on "Embolic Protection Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Distal Occlusion, Proximal Occlusion Systems), By Application (CVDs, Neurovascular Diseases), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/embolic-protection-devices-market

On the other hand, the product failures and recalls may limit the market growth. Low reimbursement for stenting and presence of alternative treatment methods, such as the use of drugs, may also imped the market development. However, factors such as a rise in the number of Trans-catheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedures will support the market expansion. The number of TAVR centers in U.S. has increased from 156 in 2012 to 511 in 2017, and approximately 35,000 patients underwent TAVR in 2016 in U.S. alone. The distal occlusion systems segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global embolic protection devices market on the basis of grade, product, application, and region:

Embolic Protection Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Distal Occlusion Devices



Proximal Occlusion Devices



Distal Filters

Embolic Protection Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Neurovascular Diseases



Cardiovascular Diseases



Peripheral Vascular Diseases

Embolic Protection Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa



South Africa





Saudi Arabia

