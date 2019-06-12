TRONbet: TRON Founder Justin Sun Hosts Charity Blockchain Poker Cup for 2 Million TRX Amount of Donation Going to Binance Charity

HONG KONG, CHINA/ ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2019 /TRON founder Justin Sun and some of the biggest names in the cryptocurrency space will compete in the first annual TRONbet Poker Tournament, namely Binance Charity Poker Cup. All proceeds from the game will be used to support child nutrition and education in underprivileged countries under the "Binance for Children" initiative by Binance Charity Foundation (BCF).

Hosted on TRONbet's blockchain poker platform at June 14th 9:00AM PDT, the 9 players will compete in a two-hour live-streamed poker event for a prize pool of 1 million TRX, or about $25,000 USD. Eight of the players have been confirmed, and the remaining seat at the table will open for public auction. The winner of the auction can join the game as well as an all inclusive trip to TRON office with Justin. Moreover, there will be a raffle draw taking place after the tournament with the grand prize being a Limited Edition 18k Gold Plated Litecoin Foundation Nano S, and much more. All proceeds from the auction and the raffle will be donated to Binance Charity Foundation to provide meals and scholastic materials for children in Africa. Head over to binancecup.tronbet.io to bid for the spot and get your raffle tickets now.

Audience can also donate directly to BCF using BTC/ETH/BNB, by completing the donation form ( https://forms.gle/XhY9yZQGJb9BdE7q6 ) and proceed to the BCF website: https://www.binance.charity/binance-lunch-for-children

Among the tournament players who confirmed are the following:

Founder and CEO of Binance Changpeng Zhao(CZ)

Founder of TRON Justin SUN

Litecoin founder Charlie Lee

Point Guard for the Brooklyn Nets Spencer Dinwiddie

Bitguild CEO Jared Psigoda

ANTE Community Rep Tommy Mustache

ESports Champion Lim Yo-hwan

Founder of dapp.review Vincent

Also, TRON will donate 0.005 LTC for each "retweet" and 100 TRX for each "like" on the event tweet, which will be released by 15th June. All the donations can be found on the binancecup.tronbet.io . After the event, all donations collected will be sent to and shown on the Binance Charity website ( www.binance.charity ). TRON, Binance Charity and all 8 confirmed players hopes to further illustrate the capabilities, transparency, and efficiency of blockchain-enabled charitable donations, working toward a more trustworthy global philanthropy.

"We've assembled some of the biggest names in the blockchain space and some high-powered supporters of the charitable good blockchain can accomplish to give back to communities that need it most," Sun said.

To watch the play of the CZ and Justin during the game, please visit binancecup.tronbet.io

Charity Blockchain Poker Cup is supported by Global Bitcoin Gravity https://ggbtc.com/

About TRON

Founded in September 2017 by Justin Sun, TRON is dedicated to creating a boundary-free internet that inspires innovation across industries. TRON and its subsidiary BitTorrent give users direct access to applications, content, and media by combining best-in-class blockchain approaches with innovations in peer-to-peer sharing and other technologies.

About Binance Charity Foundation

Binance Charity Foundation is a nonprofit organization, dedicated to achieving global sustainable development by unlocking the power of blockchain. BCF develops and tests viable solutions that address the root cause of social problems to guide people out of the poverty trap. The foundation is initiated by Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, headed by Helen Hai, UNIDO Goodwill Ambassador, in collaboration with Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, former President of Malta, as the Chair of the Advisory Board. Please visit www.binance.charity for more information.

About Binance for Children Initiative:

Binance for Children Initiative is a blockchain powered charity program dedicated to providing help to children to improve their health and education condition. All donations are collected and disbursed in cryptocurrency to demonstrate transparency over the entire process. So far, the initiative has benefited 3,990 children in Uganda, and will expand to 100,000 end beneficiaries in 2019.

We select schools that need help and choose reliable suppliers who provide quality and affordable products like healthy food, stationery, LED screens, sanitary products, and solar panels. We open crypto wallets for each child under the custody of their parents.They will then send the received crypto donations to suppliers' wallet to exchange for goods. By utilizing blockchain technology, all funds raised can be verified and tracked, making sure that children in need are receiving the care and benefits instead of any third party.

