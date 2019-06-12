GAVS Technologies Wins a 'Bronze Stevie' at The 17?? Annual American Business Awards, for Their Product Zero Incident Framework (ZIF)

PRINCETON, New Jersey and CHENNAI, India, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GAVS Technologies won a Bronze Stevie at The 17th Annual American Business Awards, in the category 'Technical Innovation of the Year', for their product Zero Incident Framework (ZIF), an AIOps based TechOps product that enables proactive detection and remediation of incidents helping organizations trend towards a Zero Incident Enterprise.

The 17th Annual American Business Awards was celebrated and presented during a gala event on Tuesday, June 11, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York. The presentations were broadcast via Livestream.

"Innovation integrated with customer delight is the drive at GAVS. Fail fast and try first are philosophies we thrive on. The culture of innovation blended with a futuristic platform like ZIF sets a key path for GAVS' success in the IT Operations field," said Balaji Uppili, Chief Customer Success Officer, GAVS Technologies.

"We at GAVS were able to detect not only the potential of AI in the space of IT operations, but also the key ingredients required to make AI deliver successfully, much earlier than the others in this industry. In 2014, we came out with few intelligent BOTs that could predict failures in the systems. Sensing the need of a good quality and quantity of data for more accurate predictions, we added few more components like 'Discover' and 'Monitor' into the Zero Incident Framework to make the framework self-sufficient. This recognition validates our thought leadership and drives us further and faster to deliver what others think as impossible I.e. Zero incidents," said Chandra Mouleswaran S, Senior Vice President, Customer Success, GAVS Technologies.

"The nominations submitted for The 2019 American Business Awards were outstanding. The judges found the competition to be intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment," said Michael Gallagher, President and Founder of the Stevie Awards.

About GAVS

GAVS Technologies is focused on automation-led digital transformation services. GAVS' IP led solution, Zero Incident Framework (ZIF) is an AIOps solution that provides a 360-degree view of enterprise IT health, proactively detects incidents before they occur and remediates with minimal human interference. By focusing on eradication and proactive remediation of the incidents, ZIF enables organizations trend towards a Zero Incident Enterprise. GAVS is committed to improving user experience by 10X and reducing resource utilization by 40%.



Learn more at www.gavstech.com and follow GAVS on Twitter and LinkedIn.

All trademarks and service marks are property of their respective owners.

Contacts: