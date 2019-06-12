

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation was stable in May, after rising in the previous month, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Wednesday.



Consumer prices rose 4.1 percent year-on-year in May, the same rate of increase as in April. Economists had expected a 4.35 percent rise.



Inflation is the highest since October last year, when it was at 4.3 percent.



Prices of food products grew 5.23 percent annually in May and those of services and non-food products rose by 4.3 percent and 3.27 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.46 percent in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX