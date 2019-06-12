China-EU Regional Economy Cooperation Platform Officially Launched in Chengdu High-tech Zone

CHENGDU, China, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 11, EU-China Smart City and Technology Innovation Forum was held at Business & Innovation Centre for China-Europe Cooperation located in Chengdu High-tech Zone. Nearly 150 representatives from Chinese and European governments, enterprises and institutions participated in the forum such as Philippe Vialatte, Minister Counselor of European Union Delegation in China; Dr. Ronald Hall, Special Adviser of European Commission Directorate-General; Alexander Fowles, Deputy Consul General of Consulate General of Germany in Chengdu; Davide Castellani, Deputy Consul General of Consulate General of Italy in Chongqing; and Ana María Martínez Jerez, Economic and Commercial Counselor of Spanish Embassy in China.

On the same day, China-EU Regional Economy Cooperation Platform was officially launched. Chengdu High-tech Zone will deepen the docking of European Union International Urban Cooperation (IUC) and promote the construction of Business & Innovation Center for China-Europe Cooperation as China-EU Regional Economy Cooperation Platform. Representatives from several European city councils and institutions from Ludwigsburg of Germany, Rome of Italy, and Barcelona of Spain attended the launch ceremony and expressed their intention to join the construction of China-EU Regional Economy Cooperation Platform.

Business & Innovation Center for China-Europe Cooperation started operation in Chengdu High-tech Zone in 2017 and has become the symbol and name card of international cooperation in Chengdu. More than 40 institutions and enterprises from European countries and countries along the "Belt and Road" have settled in, including German State of Bavaria State Chengdu Office, UK VERTU Asia Pacific Office, Norway Opera China Headquarters, France Sigfox IoT Company, Amazon International Innovation Center, and Germany Visa Center.

The person in charge of European Union IUC expressed that under the China-EU Regional Dialogue Cooperation Mechanism, the European Union IUC project will continue to promote more practical exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and European cities in the field of sustainable development, and strengthen a further deepening of China-EU relations.

European Union IUC project is an official project of China-EU Regional Policy Dialogue Cooperation Mechanism under the guidance of China National Development and Reform Commission and European Union. It is responsible for promoting the in-depth exchange, practical cooperation and project docking of the case cities from China and Europe in the areas of sustainable urban development, interconnectivity, smart city, technology innovation, financial innovation, industry upgrading, low-carbon development, efficiency promotion and cultural exchanges.