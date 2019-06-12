StatPro has acquired ECPI, a small private Italian environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and index business, from its management for a total consideration of c €2.9m (c £2.6m). While the deal is small, we believe there is significant potential to add value by cross-selling the products to StatPro's large global client base. In our view, the shares continue to look undervalued, given the group's c £56m recurring revenue book and the attractive rating (c 14x FY20e), especially in light of the active M&A backdrop in the financial software sector.

