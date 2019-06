Carclo has announced that while the Technical Plastics and Aerospace divisions have started FY20 well, the costs associated with ramping up an unprecedented number of new low-volume lighting programmes at Wipac remain unacceptably high. Management is therefore reviewing its decision to move into the mid-volume vehicle market. We place our FY20 estimates and valuation under review until further information is provided when the FY19 results are announced in July.

