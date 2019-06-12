Allied Minds has announced that Jill Smith is stepping down as president and CEO, with Mike Turner (general counsel) and Joe Pignato (CFO) stepping up to become co-CEOs in addition to their existing roles. This further reduces costs in line with the company's narrower strategic scope. Otherwise, previously announced cost-reduction measures are proceeding as planned and the only portfolio update was to confirm that Allied Minds is hopeful of successful funding rounds at HawkEye 360 and Federated Wireless in the near term. The shares trade at a 12% discount to our estimate of FY18 NAV and, with clear milestones for the core assets in 2019, the investment thesis remains focused on the prospects for HawkEye 360, Federated Wireless and Spin Memory.

