UPanda unveiled as a bridge to youngsters and the world

BEIJING, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Pu Panda, a multi-cultural giant panda has arrived after the China Giant Panda Global Image Design Competition, which is under the guidance of the State Council Information Office of China and China National Forestry and Grassland Administration, and jointly held by China Intercontinental Communication Center (CICC) and China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda. The competition was sponsored by Global Recruitment Competition for the International Image Design of China Giant Panda Organizing Committee and launched in February 2019 with a total of 2,023 works from 22 different regions around the world.

After the 4-month competition, A Pu Panda, designed by Mr. Wang Tian Shi, has been selected as the winner as the perfect incarnation of "Chinese Giant Panda and world's new generation," which represents the common qualities shared by today's Chinese young people: dynamics, vitality, optimism, self-confidence, spirit of sharing.

The China Giant Panda Global Image Design Competition Winner Announcement Ceremony and Brand Promotion Campaign Launch Conference was held on June 12th in Beijing, China. Apart from the announcement ceremony, UPanda brand was unveiled to the public on site. During the event, UPanda announced its upcoming plans including animation, music, E-sports, fashion and environmental protection. A Pu Panda will be used as the prototype of a series of animation works. It is worth noting that more characters of UPanda will be coming. People E-sport and UPanda will be cooperating at International Masters Tournaments, providing strong influences for young people around the world. Furthermore, the collaboration with China Green Foundation on "Panda - Nature - Education" Action Plan - teenagers from both China and overseas will be invited to participate in an environmental protection education and action centered on protecting the giant pandas.

Giant pandas, used to be "special envoy" of China's rich and ancient culture but now they represent China bridging the global community with the aim to explore the new youth of China and the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/900905/1.jpg