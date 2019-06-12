University of Electro-Communications eBulletin: Weather Monitoring in Three Dimensions Using X-band Phased Array Weather Radar Network

TOKYO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Electro-Communications publishes the June 2019 issue of UEC e-Bulletin.

The June 2019 issue of the UEC e-Bulletin includes short videos of UEC researchers describing their activities on technology for processing wood powder with natural additives; and non-contact biometric measurement and technology and their medical applications.

Research highlights 'Multiple sensor fusion technology for non-contact measurement of vital signs and its clinical applications,' Guanghao Sun; 'Technology for processing wood powder with natural additives', Shohei Kajikawa; and 'Frontiers of state of the art precision molecular spectroscopy', Kana Iwakuni.

The Topics section features research on 'Weather monitoring in three dimensions: Rain rate estimates using X-band phased array weather radar network' by Hiroshi Kikuchi.

News and Events are 'The kickoff meeting and the 5th UEC Seminar in ASEAN, 2019 with partner universities in Hanoi'; Announcement of The Irago Conference 2019 to be held at UEC, Tokyo on October 29, 2019.

June 2019 issue of UEC eBulletin

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/

Research Highlights

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/topics/e-bulletin/e-bulletin-vol22.html

Multiple Sensor Fusion Technology for Non-contact Measurement of Vital Signs and its Clinical Applications

There is increasing interest in technology for non-contact measurement of human vital signs (heart rate, respiration, and body temperature), which are important for understanding the state of a person's health. New biological measurement sensors have been developed as well as reports on methods for measuring respiration or heartbeat using pressure sensors, microwave radar, RGB camera, and thermography. This technology has wide-ranging applications. Guanghao Sun's group is developing clinical applications for monitoring elderly people, identification of sleep apnea, detection of patients who may carry infectious diseases, and noncontact measurement of stress levels [1-2].

Read more

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/research-highlights/2019/multiple-sensor-fusion-technology-for-non-contact-measurement-of-vital-signs.html

References

Guanghao Sun, Takemi Matsui, Yukiya Hakozaki, Shigeto Abe An infectious disease/fever screening radar system which stratifies higher-risk patients within ten seconds using a neural network and the fuzzy grouping method. Journal of Infection, 70(3), 230-236, 2015.

Guanghao Sun, Masakazu Okada, Rin Nakamura, Taro Matsuo, Tetsuo Kirimoto, Yukiya Hakozaki, Takemi Matsui Twenty-Four-Hour Continuous and Remote Monitoring of Respiratory Rate Using a Medical Radar System for the Early Detection of Pneumonia in Symptomatic Elderly Bedridden Hospitalized Patients. Clinical Case Reports, 7(1), 83-86, 2019.

Frontiers of state of the art precision molecular spectroscopy

The mid-infrared wavelength region is attractive and important for fundamental physics as well as applications such as atmosphere chemistry due to the existence of so-called "molecular fingerprints" that are inherent and strong absorption lines for individual molecules. The detailed analysis of fingerprints reveals the internal structure of molecules and verifies fundamental theories of physics. In the mid-infrared region, especially longer than wavelength of 5 µm, however, the availability of suitable light sources for precise spectroscopy, that is laser source having high power and high frequency stability, are extremely limited. In addition, it is technically challenging to do sensitive spectroscopy in the mid-infrared region because of large noise and small dynamic range of photo detectors.

Read more

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/research-highlights/2019/frontiers-of-state-of-the-art-precision-molecular-spectroscopy.html

Reference

S. Okubo, K. Iwakuni, K. M. T. Yamada, H. Inaba, A. Onae, F. -L. Hong, H. Sasada, Transition dipole-moment of the ?1 + ?3 band of acetylene measured with dual-comb fourier-transform spectroscopy, J. Mol. Spectrosc. 314, 10-16 (2017).

Intelligent scaffolding system to provide adaptive hints.

Technology for processing wood powder with natural additives

Biomass materials such as wood are environmentally-friendly alternatives to fossil resources. As an example, wood is typically non-toxic and carbon neutral. Furthermore, wood can be produced in a sustainable manner by appropriate planting and trimming of trees. Therefore, the use of wood resources as industrial materials is an important aspect for realizing a sustainable society.

Read more

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/research-highlights/2019/technology-for-processing-wood-powder-with-natural-additives.html

Reference

Shohei Kajikawa, Masaya Horikoshi, Soichi Tanaka, Kenji Umemura and Kozo Kanayama., Molding of wood powder with a natural binder, Procedia Engineering 207, 113-118 (2017).

(DOI): 10.1016/j.proeng.2017.10.747

Researcher Video Profiles

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/topics/e-bulletin/e-bulletin-vol22.html

Guanghao Sun, Assistant Professor, Graduate School of Informatics and Engineering

Multiple Sensor Fusion Technology for Non-contact Measurement of Vital Signs and its Clinical Applications

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/researcher-video-profiles/2019/guanghao-sun.html

Guanghao Sun is conducting research on the development of non-contact biometric measurement and technology and their medical applications. In recent years, research and development of technology for measuring vital signs such as body temperature, heart rate, respiration rate, and blood pressure without touching the human body is attracting attention.

Shohei Kajikawa, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical and Intelligent Systems Engineering

Technology for processing wood powder with natural additives

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/researcher-video-profiles/2019/shohei-kajikawa.html

Technology for processing wood powder with natural additives

Shohei Kajikawa

Shohei Kajikawa working on new processing methods for metals, wood, etc., and the optimization of methods for conventional processing methods.

The specific target of his research is materials processing technology, such as plastic forming, that is used to manufacture parts for all kinds of products ranging from automobiles, home appliances, furniture, housing materials, stationery, etc., that we use daily. If such parts can be manufactured easily and in a short time, it is possible to reduce the cost of products around us as well as reducing the burden on our environmental by improving processing efficiency.

Topics

Hiroshi Kikuchi, Center for Space Science and Radio Engineering (SSRE)

Weather monitoring in three dimensions: Rain rate estimates using X-band phased array weather radar network

X-band phased-array weather radars (PAWRs) are located at Osaka and Kobe. The PAWR provides a three-dimensional structure of the precipitation within 30 sec.

Read more

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/topics/2019/weather-monitoring-in-three-dimensions.html

News and Events

Kickoff meeting and the 5th UEC Seminar in ASEAN, 2019 with partner universities in Hanoi

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/news/2019/the-5th-uec-seminar-in-asean-2019.html

As of 8 January, 2019, the University of Electro-Communications (UEC) has signed a Global Alliance Lab: GAL agreement between four sister institutions of the Universities of UEC (Hanoi Us), located in Hanoi Vietnam. The four sister institutions are Le Quy Don Technical University (LQD), VNU University of Engineering and Technology (VNU-UET), National Hospital of Tropical Diseases (NHTD), and Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST).

Read more

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/news/2019/the-5th-uec-seminar-in-asean-2019.html

Announcement of Irago Conference 2019 to be held at UEC on 29 October 2019

Main theme of Irago Conference 2019 Insights into the sustainable development goals: "What About The Earth's Resources? "

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/news/2019/irago2019.html

Internationally renowned experts will share their insights into the challenges for achieving the goals set out by the UN.

Date: 29 October 2019

Venue: Auditorium, University of Electro-Communications, Tokyo.

http://iragoconference.jp/

About the University of Electro-Communications

http://www.uec.ac.jp/

The University of Electro-Communications (UEC) in Tokyo is a small, luminous university at the forefront of pure and applied sciences, engineering, and technology research. Its roots go back to the Technical Institute for Wireless Commutations, which was established in 1918 by the Wireless Association to train so-called wireless engineers in maritime communications in response to the Titanic disaster in 1912. In 1949, the UEC was established as a national university by the Japanese Ministry of Education and moved in 1957 from Meguro to its current Chofu campus Tokyo.

With approximately 4,000 students and 350 faculty members, UEC is regarded as a small university, but with expertise in wireless communications, laser science, robotics, informatics, and material science, to name just a few areas of research.

The UEC was selected for the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) Program for Promoting the Enhancement of Research Universities as a result of its strengths in three main areas: optics and photonics research, where we are number one for the number of joint publications with foreign researchers; wireless communications, which reflects our roots; and materials-based research, particularly on fuel cells.

Website: http://www.uec.ac.jp/

Further information

The University of Electro-Communications

1-5-1 Chofugaoka, Chofu, Tokyo 182-8585

E-mail: ru-info-ml@uec.ac.jp

Website: http://www.uec.ac.jp/