FANDOM SPORTS Partners with SeatGIANT to Strengthen Brand Marketing Strategy and User Experience

Strategic Partnership Will Enable App Users to Purchase Discounted Tickets to Sporting Events

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2019 / FANDOM SPORTS Media (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FRANKFURT: TQ42), a beta-launched, first-of-its-kind entertainment platform for sports fans, announced today that it has teamed up with, SeatGIANT Inc., a ticket sales and distribution company servicing North America. Through this partnership, FANDOM SPORTS App users will be granted access to purchase discounted tickets to their favorite sports teams' games by entering their exclusive fan code "FDMSF." The code is only valid through the app.

This strategic partnership will fuel FANDOM SPORTS' continued growth as a leading entertainment platform for sports fans to connect with other aficionados, "talk trash" about their favorite teams and get rewarded.

"SeatGIANT Inc. brings the right approach and perspective to our business at an important juncture in our growth," said Henri Holm, CEO of FANDOM SPORTS. "I could not be more excited to work with the SeatGIANT team to take this business to a new level."

FANDOM SPORTS' 2019 goal remains focused on building an unmatched, overall brand experience to its users, day-after-day. With that in mind, the company is determined to cultivate a genuine, trusting and positive relationship with its users - in and outside of sporting arenas across North America.

"Those in the industry have been watching and admiring FANDOM SPORTS for a long time now as they have built a great reputation for innovation and relentless customer focus, catering to sports fans," said Josh Matlow, Director of Operations North America at SeatGIANT Inc. "We're excited to partner with the FANDOM SPORTS team on the next phase of their growth."

To learn more about FANDOM SPORTS and the upcoming public app launch, visit: www.fandomsports.net. To learn more about SeatGIANT visit, https://www.seatgiant.com for U.S. or SeatGIANT.ca, for Canada.

About FANDOM SPORTS:

"Play. Predict. Get Rewarded." FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment and gaming company "Hell Bent" on finding and creating the best interactive sports and esports content. FANDOM SPORTS allow super fans to unleash their primal sports passions by engaging with other fans, cheering for their favorite teams and players and jeering their opponents.

The FANDOM SPORTS app allows users to unleash their primal sports passion by allowing fans to play, predict and get rewarded on real time sport and esports events. The company's 1-2-1 strategy is built-on a Blockchain Platform two global apps with one FANCOIN economy for super fans fight one another within an entertaining mobile application and to get rewarded for the action.

For additional Information:

Investor Relations

Email: info@fandomsports.net

Tel: +1 (647) 236-4895

Or

Sales & Partnerships

Email: support@fandomsports.net

DISCLAIMER:

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future events or performance and should not be relied upon. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Some of these risks and uncertainties may be described in the Company's corporate filings (posted at www.sedar.com).

The Company has no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements due to new information or events. This press release contains forward-looking statements about FANDOM SPORTS. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "consider," "project," and similar references to the future. Forward-looking statements reflect FANDOM SPORTS' good-faith evaluation of information available at the time the forward-looking statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those projected. Please refer to FANDOM SPORTS' annual and quarterly reports filed on SEDAR for a full discussion of those risks and uncertainties we view as most important. Forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at or by which any such performance or results will be achieved. As a result, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

