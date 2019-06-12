Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 11-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 360.54p INCLUDING current year revenue 364.82p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 355.20p INCLUDING current year revenue 359.48p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---