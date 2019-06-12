Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 11-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1865.49p INCLUDING current year revenue 1879.44p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1821.47p INCLUDING current year revenue 1835.42p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---