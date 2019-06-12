

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank can increase its monetary stimulus if the economic slowdown worsens, Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau told French television station CNEWS on Wednesday.



'If the slowdown becomes a real slamming of the brakes, we could do more,' he said. But the central bank cannot do everything to keep economic growth strong.



Villeroy, who is also governor of Bank of France said trade tensions between the United States and China are the biggest threat to the global economy.



It is the responsibility of political leaders to resolve trade disputes. Villeroy said central banks can only attenuate the consequences.



