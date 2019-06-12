SocialElite Launches the World's First Commission Based Influencer Platform

The New Platform is Performance Based-Driven and Highly Cost Effective

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2019 / SocialElite, a leading marketing company driven by four successful internet entrepreneurs, is pleased to offer a world-first in influencer marketing: a commission based platform that caters to Shopify merchants. SocialElite uses a cost-per-conversion model, meaning businesses only pay when sales are made, making it the most cost-efficient method of social influence marketing available.

For the first time ever, small to medium sized businesses can harness the potential of social media product promotion without capital risk.

Aimed at small to medium sized Shopify store owners, SocialElite largely focuses on mid-range influencers with followers under 300,000, thereby providing a service both beneficial to advertisers and influencers.

"By targeting the smaller, often ignored influencers, advertisers are able to benefit from lower costs," a company spokesperson noted, adding that for the influencer, they can generate revenue much earlier and get to build direct relationships with companies as their following grows.

Amy, an influencer who uses SocialElite, said, "I had built up a lot of followers, but many of the products I was being sent weren't in line with my interests and it was difficult to connect with brands I truly believed in. With SocialElite that changed. I was able to select the companies I wanted to feature and promote products I truly believed in. "The system is easy, I can request samples to be sent directly to me, and I got to keep a lot of really amazing products, for free. The commissions are really high too."

Matthew Singleton, founder of SocialElite, said "It was evident that small to medium sized store owners were being priced out of the social influencer market, missing key opportunities to promote their products effectively. SocialElite has provided a crucial service to those businesses and influencers-helping to build many mutually beneficial partnerships."

Global Influencer Adspend is set to hit $10 billion by 2020 with the highest-paid influencers earning in excess of $250,000 per promotion. SocialElite aims to grow its community to a network of over 300,000 influencers, and 40,000 merchants by 2020 with a projected annual turnover of $56M USD. People can follow them at https://instagram.com/socialeliteapp

About SocialElite:

Founded in 2018, SocialElite is one of the fastest growing social influencer platforms and is the first of its kind to be performance based-driven. SocialElite brings affiliate marketing, influencer marketing and network marketing into one simple and very effective advertising platform. The platform includes a fully custom built tracking system that tracks clicks and conversions, and it features the ability for merchants to set commissions on a product level and be able to sell products with no capital risk. API reports from Instagram lets the advertisers review individual influencer's audience demographics. For more information, please visit http://www.socialelite.com/.

