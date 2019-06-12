DataWalk S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous DataWalk - Vendor Included In A $500M Blanket Purchase Agreement For Projects At The United States Department of Justice - Presenting At European Spring Midcap Investor Event in Paris 12-Jun-2019 / 12:45 CET/CEST Press Release June 12, 2019 *DataWalk - Vendor Included In A $500M Blanket Purchase Agreement For Projects At The United States Department of Justice - Presenting At European Spring Midcap Investor Event in Paris* *Provides Many Pan-European Investors First Look At Disruptive Data Analytics Company * *In High-Interest Market Space* DataWalk, an innovative software company focused on transforming how enterprises and public-sector organizations manage and analyze data, today announced that the company will be presenting at the European Spring Midcap Event 2019, held June 18-19 in Paris. This event follows the company's recent announcement that it is one of the vendors included in a $500M Blanket Purchase Agreement for projects at the United States Department of Justice. "We welcome the opportunity to give many European investors their first look at DataWalk," said Pawel Wieczynski, CEO of DataWalk SA. "With the rumored IPO of Palantir Technologies in the US, there is significant interest around our market space, and our recent progress with the US Department of Justice and other organizations in the US and Europe reflects the great momentum we have moving forward." The European Spring Midcap event will be held at the Hôtel Le Westin, 3 Rue de Castiglione, Paris. *About DataWalk * DataWalk is an analytical platform for revealing patterns, relationships, and anomalies for large-scale, multi-source intelligence operations. Using patented technologies combining a massively scalable big-data engine with user-friendly visual interfaces, DataWalk allows agencies to rapidly import and blend data from multiple sources into a singular data view using intuitive visualizations including histograms, link charts, maps, and timelines for faster intelligence-led decision-making. For more information, see www.datawalk.com [1]. *About the European Spring Midcap Event* The European Spring Midcap Event, sponsored by CF&B Communication, brings together more than 150 investors with some 80 companies to explore investment opportunities. For more information, see spring2019.midcapevents.com. =--------------- *Press Contact * Magdalena Banska magdalena.banska@datawalk.com Attachment Document title: DataWalk Presenting At European Spring Midcap Investor Event in Paris Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=QBLWOATJNN [2] Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 823361 12-Jun-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=798cd9e33c2668badf84125265616bb8&application_id=823361&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a3f4af8bf1876e384706a21aeb950225&application_id=823361&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2019 06:45 ET (10:45 GMT)