WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) reported Wednesday its preliminary traffic results for May 2019. Traffic in May increased 5.7 percent from May 2018, on a capacity increase of 5.4 percent.



Load factor for May 2019 was 86.0 percent, an increase of 0.2 points from May 2018.



JetBlue expects second quarter revenue per available seat mile (RASM) to range between 2.0 and 4.0 percent.



