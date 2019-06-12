Happy Plugs Introduces True Wireless Headphones With Air 1

No wires - No worries

STOCKHOLM, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Plugs, a global market leader in fashion tech creating consumer electronics accessories, today proudly announces the release of its third-generation true wireless headphones, the Happy Plugs Air 1 ($89 USD / €89 EUR).

The new generation combines design and performance sound quality with a reliable Bluetooth 5.0 connection and up to 14 hours of playtime in the brand's signature contemporary design. Like its predecessor YEVO Labs 1 and YEVO Air, the Happy Plugs Air 1 allows listeners to experience total freedom without any wires.

Available in four initial colorways (Gold, Pink Gold, Black and White) each pair of Happy Plugs Air 1 is accompanied by an elegant designed ultra-lightweight charging and storage case which remain faithful to the Happy Plugs' spirit of fashion tech and design.

"Design and performance is the heart of our ethos," said Andreas Vural, founder Happy Plugs. "It's as important as the advanced technology we engineer into our products. We've learnt so much from our two previous generations true wireless products and with this sequel of sorts - a new chapter, we have perfected the experience and the know-how to change the way our youthful consumer base connects to their music, while embracing a design and style that fits into their everyday lives."

Whether on-the-go, up-in-the-air, or hitting the gym, Happy Plugs Air 1 is designed to fit comfortably in your ears for hours of listening. The earbuds come with extra silicone sleeves for a secure fit and perfect seal for enhanced audio experience.

The earbuds are also sweat and splash resistant, so you'll never have to worry about a rainy commute, intense run or workout. The earphones are specifically designed to offer a worry-free listening experience for every consumer with a full day's worth of battery life. The Happy Plugs Air 1 provides up to 14 hours of playtime and 3.5 hours of listening time on a single charge.

The Happy Plugs Air 1 is available for pre-order today at selected retailers and on www.happyplugs.com for only $89.00 USD / €89.00 EUR and comes in four colorways - Gold, Pink Gold, Black and White.

ABOUT HAPPY PLUGS

Happy Plugs is a Swedish house of lifestyle brands based in Stockholm. The company is a global leader in fashion tech with a mission to transform the consumer electronics industry by merging innovative design, fashion and technology. Happy Plugs is an award-winning lifestyle and fashion brand with the ambition of transforming essential tech accessories into fashion must-haves. Happy Plugs is available in the most prestigious concept, department and retail stores in over 70 countries and 10,000 retailers worldwide. Private equity fund Scope Growth III LP is, together with the company's founder Andreas Vural, major shareholders of Happy Plugs.

