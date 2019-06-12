GlobalMeet Webcast Launches Automated, Searchable Transcriptions

Improved Scripting & Layout Options Allow Presenters to Focus on Content for a Better Web Streaming Experience

ATLANTA, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PGi, a business communications provider, has launched enhancements to GlobalMeet Webcast that include automated transcriptions with searchable content, dynamic layout options and the ability to script presentation content in advance. The latest upgrades to GlobalMeet Webcast reflect PGi's commitment to improve productivity and give people time back with smarter engagement during webcasts.

Make content accessible and searchable with webcast transcriptions generated using Automated Speech Recognition (ASR). Automatically turn audio or video recordings into searchable, clickable text transcriptions with key topics ranked using an AI search engine. Users can easily click on the transcript to find content important to them. A hot topic word cloud generated from an AI-engine grants quick access to relevant information.

Drive audience experience with dynamic layout. GlobalMeet Webcast now includes dynamic layout capabilities and a way for presenters to control the audience experience to focus on specific content. For example, increase slide size to enhance visibility, de-emphasize video to showcase details of a chart when explaining a complex matter or highlight a panel of speakers by hiding other content.

Focus on presenting with event script delivery. Plan out each element during a live presentation into a single track for easy live event delivery. Schedule speaker headshots, overlay videos, surveys, slides and even layout changes to develop more engaging presentations ahead of time, leaving presenters more time to focus on getting the content right.

Pat Harper, CTO, PGi said: "GlobalMeet Webcast has delivered streaming events to more than 4 million people since January 2019. By continually optimizing the user experience and using technology, like artificial intelligence, we can solve customer problems in new ways and improve the ability to orchestrate high-quality webinars and webcasts to better deliver content to teams and enterprises around the world. Many of our customers are looking to turn audio or video recordings into useable text documents, and event transcriptions deliver a great way for companies to repurpose and extend the life of existing web streaming content."

PGi's TalkPoint has now been completely integrated into the GlobalMeet brand as GlobalMeet Webcast.

To view a demo of the automated transcription and word cloud, follow this hyperlink: https://www.pgi.com/globalmeet-webcast-offer/. Transcriptions are available in both French and German.

PGi provides business communications that unleash productivity at work. Its cloud-based communications and collaboration platform, GlobalMeet, connects people, teams and enterprises around the world. To learn more about GlobalMeet collaboration, hosted voice, webcast and webinar solutions, visit pgi.com, or follow PGi on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

