With effect from June 14, 2019, the subscription rights in Endomines AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including June 25, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ENDO TR ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012740041 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 174939 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares /1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- With effect from June 14, 2019, the paid subscription shares in Endomines AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ENDO BTA ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012740058 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 174940 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares /1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn or Joacim Kanstedt, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB