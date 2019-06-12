Crown Bioscience Announces Four New Preclinical NASH Models In Development

- Reaffirms Commitment to NASH Drug Discovery -

SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Bioscience, a global drug discovery and development services company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research, today announced four new preclinical translational NASH models in development.

NASH is a degenerative liver disease that affects up to 12 percent of the adult population worldwide and without treatment is expected to become the leading cause for liver transplant by 2020. Today there are no approved drugs to treat NASH.

CrownBio is steadfast in its commitment to the NASH drug development community through continued research and development of translatable preclinical NASH models. This dedicated investment will result in the availability of four new models over the next 12 months.

The models include:

A chemically-enhanced murine model using carbon tetrachloride

Modified diet models such as amylin, MCD or other choline deficient diets which more closely mimic a western diet and exacerbates fibrosis

An accelerated diet-induced murine model

An accelerated diet-induced NHP model

These models will join the existing CrownBio NASH platform which include the MS-NASH model (formerly known as FATZO), a next generation murine model of obesity, dysmetabolism and diabetes that exhibits accelerated and exacerbated liver fibrosis under administration of carbon tetrachloride, and a spontaneously obese, dysmetabolic, and diabetic NHP model, which develops NAFLD/NASH similarly to humans.

"We continue to demonstrate our deep commitment to developing new and relevant preclinical models of NASH," said Jim Wang, senior vice president cardiovascular and metabolic disease research. "The addition of these new models will establish a market-leading platform to accelerate NASH drug discovery."

Supporting International NASH Day 2019:

To support NASH Day, CrownBio will host a webinar that presents solutions to the challenges associated with preclinical modeling of NASH. CrownBio will donate $25 for each person that attends the webinar to the Global Liver Institute.

Visit https://www.crownbio.com/nash-day-webinar to register.

New NASH Research:

CrownBio recently presented two posters on the MS-NASH model at the 79th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association earlier this week.



Accelerated Hepatic Fibrosis in Western Diet-Fed Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Mice Model by Small Dosage of Carbon Tetrachloride (https://www.crownbio.com/poster/ada19-ms-nash-accelerated-nash-model?utm_source=west&utm_medium=pr&utm_content=nashday)

(https://www.crownbio.com/poster/ada19-ms-nash-accelerated-nash-model?utm_source=west&utm_medium=pr&utm_content=nashday) Progressive Liver Dysfunction Resulted from a High-Fat, High-Fructose Diet in MS-NASH (FATZO) Mice (https://www.crownbio.com/poster/ada19-ms-nash-nafld-nash-model?utm_source=west&utm_medium=pr&utm_content=nashday)

