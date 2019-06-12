Baymount Incorporated: Baymount Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting; Board Determines to Forego Consolidation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2019 / Baymount Incorporated ("Baymount" or the "Company") (NEX: BYM.H), is pleased to announce the results from the Company's annual and special meeting of the shareholders held on Friday, June 7, 2019 in Toronto, Canada (the "Meeting").

Shareholders holding a total of 12,032,398 common shares of the Company were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing 43.76% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date. The Company reports that shareholders voted in favour of all matters submitted before the Meeting as more particularly described and set forth in the Company's management information circular, dated April 29, 2019, including:

The election of Messrs. Graham Simmonds; Gerald Goldberg; Gordon Ashworth; Helmut Biemann and Pierre Gagnon to serve as directors of the Company and to hold office until the next annual meeting of the shareholders; The appointment of RSM Canada, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors to fix its remuneration; An ordinary resolution approving the Company's new stock option plan; An ordinary resolution repealing the Company's old By-law No.1 and ratifying and confirming a new general By-law No.1; An ordinary resolution empowering the board of directors, at their discretion, to effect the delisting of the Company's common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange, including the NEX board thereof, and the listing of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange or another stock exchange (the "Delisting Resolution"); A special resolution authorizing the Company to amend its articles of incorporation to change the name of the Company as the board of directors may determine (the "Name Change Resolution"); A special resolution authorizing the Company to amend its articles of incorporation to consolidate all of the issued and outstanding common shares without par value on the basis of a ratio of up to five pre-consolidated common shares for one post-consolidated common share without par value as the board of directors may determine (the "Consolidation Resolution"); and A special resolution empowering the board of directors to determine from time to time by resolution the number of directors of the Company and the number of directors of the Company to be elected at each annual meeting of shareholders.

Board of Directors Update

Following the Meeting, the board of directors determined that it would be in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders to forego the Consolidation Resolution at this time. Furthermore, the Delisting Resolution and the Name Change Resolution do not take immediate effect and therefore the board of directors will update shareholders at the appropriate time.

About Baymount

Baymount seeks out and develops investment opportunities within the gaming, technology, consumer products and other regulated industries. The Company seeks to generate revenue primarily from providing consulting and advisory services and seeks to generate gains realized on dispositions of its investments.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: risks associated with the Company's business plan and matters relating thereto, and risks associated with the need for additional financing, reliance on key personnel, the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors, as well as other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in the Company's public filings on SEDAR. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Graham Simmonds

Chief Executive Officer

(416) 843-2881

jgrahamsimmonds@gmail.com

