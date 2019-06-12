The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 14 June 2019. ISIN DK0061139748 ------------------------------------------------ Name Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Obl KL ------------------------------------------------ Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ------------------------------------------------ Order Book ID 174960 ------------------------------------------------ Short name NDIBOKL ------------------------------------------------ Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------ Trade Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=728586