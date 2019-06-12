Membrane Filtration Market Worth $19.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Membrane Filtration Market by Type (RO, UF, MF, NF), By Application (Water, Dairy, Drinks & Concentrates, Wine & Beer), by Module Design (Spiral, Tubular, Plate & Frame), by Membrane Material (Polymeric & Ceramic), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Membrane Filtration Market is estimated to be valued at USD 13.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 19.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2025. The rapidly growing dairy industry, stringent regulations for water safety & filtration, and rising demand for premium alcoholic drinks products are some factors driving the growth in the membrane filtration market.

The Reverse osmosis (RO) segment is estimated to account for the largest share, in terms of value, by type, in 2018

Based on type, the membrane filtration market for food & beverages is segmented into reverse osmosis (RO), ultrafiltration (UF), microfiltration (MF), and nanofiltration (NF). The reverse osmosis (RO) segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 as the technology efficiently removes contaminants such as harmful bacteria & yeast from water, and thus, is majorly utilized in drinking water processing plants. This technology is used commonly for the demineralization and deionization of water. Government bodies in several countries are also utilizing reverse osmosis technology to ensure access to safe drinking water to the population. Apart from the water industry, RO technology has gained traction in the beverage industry. Water is an essential ingredient in the industry, and thus, beverage manufacturers are adopting this highly efficient technology for water purification.

Ceramics are estimated to witness the fastest growth in the membrane filtration market in 2018

By membrane material, the membrane filtration market is segmented into polymeric and ceramic. The ceramic segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR due to its high resistance to extreme temperature conditions and chemicals. Due to properties such as extremely high chemical and physical stability, long lifespan, and effective separation, the ceramic membrane is utilized majorly in the water processing industry. Further, these membranes are used in the food & beverage industry for several applications such as clarification of juice & beer, dewatering of products, sterilization of milk and whey, the concentration of juices, and desalination of whey.

Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the membrane filtration market, in terms of value, in 2018

The large demand for sustainable filtration technology from water processing & food & beverage industries create a huge demand for membrane filtration in the Asia Pacific region with China being the largest and India being the fastest growing market. The increase in the demand for dairy products, government support for membrane filtration technology in water purification, the growth in the purchasing power of the middle-class group for quality products, and the rise in consumption of functional food are some of the important factors that are projected to drive the demand for membrane filtration technology in this region.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as DowDuPont (US), Suez Water Technologies and Solutions (US), Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), GEA Group AG (Germany), Pall Corporation (US), 3M Company (US), Koch Membrane Systems Inc (US), Veolia (France), SPX Flow, Inc. (US), Prominent GmbH (Germany), Pentair Plc. (US), and Porvair Filtration Group (UK).

