CordovaCann Corp.: CordovaCann Provides Update on Closing of California-Based Cannabis-Related Assets

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2019 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE: CDVA) (OTCQB: LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, announced today that the Company has established a closing date of July 15, 2019 to purchase industrial land parcels and an adjacent facility representing the core of the Company's California initiative.

Further to the Company's release on October 31, 2018, the assets to be acquired include 14 acres of industrial-zoned contiguous land parcels that may be utilized for cultivation as well as a 16,250 sq. ft. facility for a total purchase price of $4,200,000 United States Dollars. The Company plans to utilize these assets for cultivation, processing, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products for both the wholesale and retail markets across California. Since the Company's initial release, the industrial land parcels have been permitted for the cultivation of cannabis, further increasing the value of these assets to the Company. Cordova's operational team in California was instrumental in obtaining these permits and continues to progress various strategic initiatives and alliances in the state, including working with local cannabis growers to generate revenues in the California market ahead of the first harvest on the premises.

Mr. Taz Turner, Chairman and CEO of Cordova, commented, "We are looking forward to completing the acquisition of these assets in California as we believe these operations are ideal for implementation of the intellectual property acquired through our strategic relationship with NWN Inc., which will be instrumental in advancing our provision of uniform cannabis derivative products across the largest cannabis market in the world. Furthermore, having secured the cultivation permits for these land parcels prior to closing, accelerates Cordova's timeline for establishing our footprint in California."

About CordovaCann Corp.

CordovaCann Corp. is a Canadian-domiciled company focused on building a leading, diversified cannabis products business across multiple jurisdictions including Canada and the United States. Cordova primarily provides services and investment capital to the processing and production vertical markets of the cannabis industry.

