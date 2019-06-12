Two-day event helps Vendavo users claim their commercial edge through learning, sharing, and community-growing

To support Vendavo users in learning the newest solutions available to them within the context of commercial excellence best practices, Vendavo, a leader in commercial excellence solutions, will host the 2019 Vendavo EMEA User Conference in Stockholm on June 18-19.

The conference theme is Claim Your Commercial Edge and will direct two days of sessions around key insights on the major shifts taking place in commercial business and their impact on companies as they must meet new customer expectations.

Vendavo experts will be on hand to work with customers during the event and help them shape their commercial excellence strategies. The event will center on growing the international Vendavo customer ecosystem and community through shared learning of best practices delivered by several customer case studies.

"The Vendavo EMEA User Conference is your chance to work alongside Vendavo commercial excellence experts and your industry peers on our shared goals improved customer experience and better margins," said Andreas Westling, senior vice president and managing director, EMEA, Vendavo. "By working together in partnership, we can all claim our commercial edge."

The annual event is a unique opportunity for Vendavo users to come together for intense learning and networking. Approximately 150 people are expected to attend representing 38 different countries. Day one will deliver expert-led sessions on how using Vendavo's Commercial Excellence Platform can lead to smarter deals, better quotes and leading-edge business strategies.

Day two will feature interactive learning opportunities with round table discussions that support peer-to-peer engagement. Topics include how to mitigate trade uncertainties, helping sales leverage pricing, Industry 4.0 affecting pricing models and others. Interactive workshops led by Vendavo Commercial Excellence experts are also on the agenda and will guide participants through value-based and market-driven pricing, the price war game, pricing maturity and other best practices.

Networking is also an important part of the event. On the evening of June 18, attendees will enjoy a first-class dinner cruise on a midsummer voyage through the Stockholm archipelago.

Vendavo powers the shift to digital business for the world's most demanding B2B companies, unlocking value, growing margin and accelerating revenue. With the Vendavo Commercial Excellence platform, companies develop dynamic customer insights and optimal pricing strategies that maximize margin, boost sales effectiveness and improve customer experience. With an annual margin improvement totaling more than $2.5 billion across companies in chemicals, distribution, high-tech and manufacturing, Vendavo delivers cutting-edge analytics and deep industry expertise that help companies stay one step ahead. Vendavo is headquartered in Denver, CO and has offices around the globe. Learn more at Vendavo.com.

