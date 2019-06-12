Intapp Pricing Maximizes Law Firm Profitability with Smart Scoping, Pricing, and Visibility

AI-powered solution enables firms to monitor engagements, protect margins, manage scope, and provide more transparency to clients

CHICAGO, June 12, 2019, the industry cloud for professional and financial services, today announced the general availability of Intapp Pricing . Intapp Pricing helps firms maximize profitability with smart scoping, pricing and monitoring; and is an integral part of Intapp's cloud-based platform integrating technology and information across the full client life cycle.



With Intapp Pricing, firms can quickly and efficiently scope, price, resource, budget, and monitor engagements with increased flexibility and accuracy, and together with Intapp's other client lifecycle solutions, firms have the tools they need to win more business, improve profitability, and meet client requirements.



"Clients today are asking professional services firms - especially in the legal realm - to provide more value and clarity in their engagements," said Jose Lazares, Vice President, Product Strategy and Product Management at Intapp. "To meet this challenge, forward-looking firms are embracing a modern, technology-based approach that leverages artificial intelligence to mine and analyze their existing data to derive accurate pricing strategies. The result is greater value to clients, firm partners and lawyers."

Key benefits of Intapp Pricing include:

Model, scope and resource to optimize profitability

Engagement DNA (AI) enhanced search and suggest

Planning tools to ensure compliance and alignment with client requirements

Immediate visibility, transparency via monitoring and alerting for lawyers and professionals, across all engagement



"Much of engagement pricing is based on less-than-accurate data, where assumptions and decisions without insights to true effort often are the basis to budget overruns. Furthering the profitability impact is visibility, or lack thereof, to activity and scope; without real time monitoring of budget to actuals, the chance to adjust and react limits the chance to manage overages before they become a problem," said Jill Nelson, Senior Director for Product Management at Intapp.

Intapp Pricing solves these challenges by providing intelligent, data-driven insights to help teams price and resource engagements with accuracy and for optimization. As a result, firms are now able to price competitively and meet client requirements, while delivering profitable work.



Intapp is actively certifying across its network of partners. Working collaboratively with Intapp's first wave of customers, Wilson Allen joined with Intapp's New Product Introduction team to enhance implementation and rollout for Intapp Pricing. Wilson Allen applies in-depth technical and business consulting experience, enabling it to serve as an effective strategic partner to firms embarking on time, terms and billing projects. The company's pricing, analytics, and business process expertise enables firms to take full advantage of Intapp Pricing and the requisite data integrations and reconciliations critical to a solid pricing and monitoring solution.



"Firms are placing greater emphasis on ensuring that they scope and accept profitable engagements while continuously delivering a superb client experience on budget," said Norm Mullock, Vice President of Strategy at Wilson Allen. "Further deepening our longstanding partnership with Intapp, we're pleased to contribute our unique business intelligence skillset coupled with our analytics and billing process expertise to enable firms to successfully adopt and improve ROI with Intapp Pricing."



For more information about Intapp's modern pricing solution, explore Intapp Pricing and watch this pricing video .

Intapp provides the first and only professional and financial services industry cloud to help firms shift to a modernization strategy and gain a growth edge in today's competitive marketplace. Over 1,300 customers globally, including 96 of the Global 100 law firms, five of the top eight global accounting firms, and more than 600 capital markets and financial advisory firms, rely on us. We offer intelligent solutions - purpose-built for partner-led firms - spanning the entire client lifecycle, from strategy through origination and execution. Intapp is backed by Temasek and Great Hill Partners. For more information, visit www.intapp.com.

