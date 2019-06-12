Zoom Video Communications, Inc.: Zoom Debuts New Zoom Rooms Partnerships and Channel Programs at InfoComm

Video Communications Leader Expands Conference Room Offering, Shipping Single-Vendor Kits and Building Robust Support for Channel Partners

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 12, 2019(NASDAQ: ZM) today announced new enhancements and partnerships for its video-first unified communications platform. Among the announcements are new device support and enterprise management for Zoom Rooms, as well as programs to empower Zoom's channel partners. In all, these announcements serve to enhance the Zoom conference rooms experience for our customers by simplifying the procurement and deployment of Zoom Rooms through partnering vendors or our broad, well-equipped channel.

New to Zoom Rooms

Zoom has released several enhancements and partnerships for our software-based conference room solution Zoom Rooms . Zoom Rooms features video and audio conferencing, wireless content sharing, and integrated calendaring running on off-the-shelf hardware, as well as extension services Digital Signage and Scheduling Display. It is the perfect solution for conference, huddle, and training rooms, as well as executive offices, clinics, and classrooms. New to Zoom Rooms:

Single-Vendor Kits Shipping: Several hardware providers are now shipping their Zoom Rooms kits globally, including:

° Crestron: Crestron Flex, Zoom Rooms Solutions (with new UC-Engine compute)

° Logitech: Logitech Solutions for Zoom Rooms (featuring Logitech Tap)

° Yealink: Yealink CP960 series includes small room and large room kits

Several hardware providers are now shipping their Zoom Rooms kits globally, including: ° Crestron: Crestron Flex, Zoom Rooms Solutions (with new UC-Engine compute) ° Logitech: Logitech Solutions for Zoom Rooms (featuring Logitech Tap) ° Yealink: Yealink CP960 series includes small room and large room kits Additional Hardware Partnerships:

° DTEN: DTEN D7 75" all-in-one pre-configured Zoom Rooms kit

° Lenovo: ThinkSmart Hub 500 for Zoom Rooms, combining PC, microphone, speaker, and Zoom Rooms Controller all into one device. Shipping later this summer

° Poly: Poly Trio with Zoom Rooms integration is now available with a single-cable connection option that carries audio, control, and power over the network

° Shure: Now available, Shure provides the first pro audio DSP system with Zoom Rooms certification, including mute sync integration with Zoom Rooms using the IntelliMix P300 audio processor and MicroflexAdvance ceiling and table array microphones

DTEN: DTEN D7 75" all-in-one pre-configured Zoom Rooms kit ° Lenovo: ThinkSmart Hub 500 for Zoom Rooms, combining PC, microphone, speaker, and Zoom Rooms Controller all into one device. Shipping later this summer ° Poly: Poly Trio with Zoom Rooms integration is now available with a single-cable connection option that carries audio, control, and power over the network ° Shure: Now available, Shure provides the first pro audio DSP system with Zoom Rooms certification, including mute sync integration with Zoom Rooms using the IntelliMix P300 audio processor and MicroflexAdvance ceiling and table array microphones People Counting: By the end of June 2019, Zoom Rooms will be able to count the number of attendees in any room, providing insight into room utilization and large meeting attendance

By the end of June 2019, Zoom Rooms will be able to count the number of attendees in any room, providing insight into room utilization and large meeting attendance Zoom Device Management (beta): By the end of June 2019, Zoom will launch a beta version of Zoom Device Manager. This complimentary capability within the Zoom admin portal allows enterprises to mass update their Zoom Rooms iOS controllers and scheduling displays. Zoom plans to extend this service to other devices in the future

By the end of June 2019, Zoom will launch a beta version of Zoom Device Manager. This complimentary capability within the Zoom admin portal allows enterprises to mass update their Zoom Rooms iOS controllers and scheduling displays. Zoom plans to extend this service to other devices in the future Zoom Rooms for Touch Enhancements: Zoom Rooms for Touch now supports features such as multi-share, automatic shape detection, and pen thickness adjustment

Channel Partner Programs

Zoom is also enhancing its partner programs to grow and support its channel. Among the new programs for qualifying partners:

Education: Available now, updated learning tracks and the introduction of partner qualifications courses

Available now, updated learning tracks and the introduction of partner qualifications courses Resources: Available now, expanded library of resources and assets, on demand in the partner portal, as well as regular online education and training events

Available now, expanded library of resources and assets, on demand in the partner portal, as well as regular online education and training events Support: Available now, extended partner coverage support, with additional channel account managers and a dedicated support line

Available now, extended partner coverage support, with additional channel account managers and a dedicated support line MDF Program and Portal: Zoom is committed to assisting our partners in increasing their sales and revenues of our joint solutions. Launching summer 2019, the Reseller Partners Marketing Development Funds (MDF) Program is designed to help our key channel partners drive demand generation and go-to-market activities based upon agreed business plans. We are also launching a dedicated MDF module within the partner portal where partners can request funding and submit claims

"Zoom's hardware and channel partners are vital to getting Zoom's services into the hands of enterprises around the world," said Laura Padilla, head of BD and channels for Zoom. "We're proud to see our partners shipping these high-quality, convenient Zoom Rooms kits globally, and we are happy to provide greater resources and support to our channel partners."

"Zoom has been a really great partner to grow with over the past few years. We have appreciated the additional support resources and investment in the past couple years and are looking forward to seeing where the channel program develops over the next few months," said Elliott Foreman, Zoom specialist at SHI International Corp.

Zoom will exhibit its full video-first unified communications platform including Zoom Meetings, Zoom Rooms, and Zoom Phone at InfoComm, June 12-14, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, booth 3770. The company will also host training sessions for its channel partners at the Convention Center, room W203A, June 11-14. Additionally, Zoom is participating in the following sessions today:

The Impact of AI and Machine Learning on the Future of UCC: Janelle Raney, head of product marketing for Zoom, joins this panel discussion on how artificial intelligence will lead to better meetings, Wednesday, June 12, 11:30 am, room W304H

Janelle Raney, head of product marketing for Zoom, joins this panel discussion on how artificial intelligence will lead to better meetings, Wednesday, June 12, 11:30 am, room W304H Best Practices for Conducting Collaborative Meetings: Raney also participates in this panel on how to achieve inclusive and productive collaboration, Wednesday, June 12, 1:30 pm, room W304H

About Zoom

Zoom helps businesses and organizations bring their teams together in a frictionless environment to get more done. Our easy, reliable cloud platform for video, voice, content sharing, and chat runs across mobile devices, desktops, telephones, and room systems. Zoom is publicly traded on Nasdaqand follow @zoom_us .