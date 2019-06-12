

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. reported 56 percent lower deliveries in the month of May and there were no new orders, amid the ongoing suspension of its top-selling 737 Max jet following a deadly crash.



Total deliveries in the month fell to 30 planes from 68 during the same month last year. Also, the company received no new orders for the second straight month.



Besides the ongoing issue with 737 Max planes, the upcoming Paris Air Show, a key trade event at which companies announce new orders, is also said to be a reason behind the lack of orders in the month.



Boeing also canceled 71 orders for the 737 Max in May, that were meant for India's Jet Airways that ceased operations recently.



Meanwhile, the airline, which is struggling to regain customer confidence, maintains an order backlog of 5,546 planes, including around 4,425 orders for 737s.



The trouble with 737 Max jets arose after the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max plane that killed all 157 people on board. It was the second fatal accident involving the plane in just five months. Following this, the airlines worldwide grounded their 737 Max jets and canceled flights.



The company is undertaking intense scrutiny of the jet as the world awaits its safe return to service. In mid May, Boeing had said they completed upgrading of software in more than 200 planes and tested it successfully.



Boeing is working with global regulators to certify a software update for the jet.



Recently, American Airlines has extended cancellations for Boeing 737 MAX through September 3.



