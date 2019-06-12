Experienced software security executives provide advice and guidance on technology and product strategy.

Global secure coding company, Secure Code Warrior, today announced the establishment of a Technical Advisory Board (TAB) to provide guidance, insights and mentoring to the company regarding the technical direction of its products and services. The TAB's overarching objective is to guide the company to take maximum advantage of existing and new market opportunities in order to deliver long-term business success.

The TAB will be chaired by Dr. Gary McGraw, a globally recognized authority on software security and the author of eight best-selling books on this topic. The initial board members also include Dr. Brian Chess, former co-founder of Fortify Inc., Dr. Chenxi Wang, investor, advisor and OWASP board member, and Aaron Bedra, Senior Software Engineer at DRW, creator of Repsheet, an open source threat intelligence toolkit.

Dr. Matias Madou, CTO and Co-Founder of Secure Code Warrior, said, "Each TAB member brings a rich and diverse history in software security. By providing advice, counsel, review and feedback, their unique skills and experiences in the field will help shape our solutions as we strive to empower developers with the skills and knowledge to write secure code from the start."

"I'm absolutely thrilled and honoured that these four experts join us in our quest to tackle software security from a proactive angle; fixing the problem at its core by helping developers shift the focus from reaction to prevention," continued Madou.

Gary McGraw, Ph.D., is co-founder of the Berryville Institute of Machine Learning. He is a globally recognized authority on software security and the author of eight best selling books on this topic. His titles include Software Security, Exploiting Software, Building Secure Software, Java Security, Exploiting Online Games, and 6 other books; and he is editor of the Addison-Wesley Software Security series. Dr. McGraw has also written over 100 peer-reviewed scientific publications. Gary serves on the Advisory Boards of Maxmyinterest, NTrepid, Ravenwhite, and Secure Code Warrior. He has also served as a Board member of Cigital and Codiscope (acquired by Synopsys) and as Advisor to Black Duck (acquired by Synopsys), Dasient (acquired by Twitter), Fortify Software (acquired by HP), and Invotas (acquired by FireEye). Gary produced the monthly Silver Bullet Security Podcast for IEEE Security Privacy magazine for thirteen years. His dual PhD is in Cognitive Science and Computer Science from Indiana University where he serves on the Dean's Advisory Council for the School of Informatics, Computing, and Engineering.

Brian Chess, Ph.D., was founder and Chief Scientist at Fortify Software. Brian holds a Ph.D. in computer engineering from the University of California, where he studied computer security and methods for identifying vulnerabilities in source code. He has been granted more than a dozen patents related to integrated circuit design, web-based applications, and computer security.

Chenxi Wang, Ph.D., is founder and managing general partner of Rain Capital Fund, LP, a cybersecurity-focused venture fund. Dr. Wang also serves on the board of directors for MDU Resources Group (NYSE: MDU). Previously, Wang was the Chief Strategy Officer at Twistlock. Wang was the 2016 and 2017 program Co-Chair for Security and Privacy at the Grace Hopper Conference and named by SC Magazine as a 2016 Women of Influence. Wang built an illustrious career at Forrester Research, Intel Security and CipherCloud. Dr. Wang started her career as a professor at Carnegie Mellon University. She is a sought-after public speaker and a trusted advisor for IT executives. Wang holds a Ph.D. in computer science from the University of Virginia.

Aaron Bedra is always exploring new and interesting ways to break and defend software. He is a Senior Software Engineer at DRW, where he works at the intersection of software, security, and business. Aaron has served as a Chief Scientist, Chief Security Officer, Chief Technology Officer, and Principal Engineer/Architect. He has worked professionally on programming languages, most notably Clojure and ClojureScript. Aaron is the creator of Repsheet, an open source threat intelligence toolkit. He is the co-author of Programming Clojure, 2nd and 3rd Edition and a contributor to Functional Programming: A PragPub Anthology.

Secure Code Warrior

Secure Code Warrior is a global security company that makes software development better and more secure. Our vision is to empower developers to be the first line of defense in their organization by making security highly visible and providing them with the skills and tools to write secure code from the beginning.

We have built a powerful platform that moves the focus from reaction to prevention, training and equipping developers to think and act with a security mindset as they build and verify their skills, gain real-time advice and monitor skill development. Our customers include financial institutions, telecommunications providers and global technology companies in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific.

