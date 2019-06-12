sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 12.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,254 Euro		+0,236
+1,39 %
WKN: A0HM52 ISIN: US2270461096 Ticker-Symbol: C7N 
Aktie:
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CROCS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CROCS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,93
17,002
15:57
16,918
17,014
15:56
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CROCS INC
CROCS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CROCS INC17,254+1,39 %