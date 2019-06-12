Amgen Publishes Offer Document With Respect To The Recommended Public Cash Offer To The Shareholders Of Nuevolution

THOUSAND OAKS, California, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

On 22 May 2019 at 08:00 CEST, Amgen Inc. ("Amgen") (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced a recommended public cash offer to the shareholders of Nuevolution AB (publ) ("Nuevolution") to tender all their shares in Nuevolution to Amgen (the "Offer") for SEK 32.50 per share in cash (the "Offer Price").(1) Nuevolution's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Small Cap. Amgen has today published the offer document relating to the Offer (the "Offer Document"), which was approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority on 12 June 2019. The Offer Document and the acceptance form are available at www.amgen.com/amgen/announcement and www.sebgroup.com/prospectuses. The Offer Document will also be available in Swedish at the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website (www.fi.se).

The Offer Document, a pre-printed acceptance form and a self-addressed envelope will be distributed to shareholders of Nuevolution whose shares were directly registered with Euroclear Sweden AB as of 12 June 2019. Additional copies of the Offer Document and the acceptance form will be provided free of charge upon request. Such request may be made to Amgen's receiving agent, SEB Emissioner, by telephone at +46(0)8-639 2750.

The acceptance period of the Offer commences on 13 June 2019 and expires on 4 July 2019. Settlement is expected to commence on or around 15 July 2019, subject to the conditions for completion of the Offer having been fulfilled or Amgen otherwise deciding to complete the Offer.

Amgen reserves the right to extend the acceptance period and to postpone the date of settlement. Amgen will announce any extension of the acceptance period and/or postponement of the settlement by a press release in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Information about the Offer is made available at: www.amgen.com/amgen/announcement and www.sebgroup.com/prospectuses.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Arvind Sood, Amgen Inc., +1 805-447-1060.

Media: Trish Hawkins, Amgen Inc., +1 805-447-5631.

Amgen discloses the information provided herein pursuant to Nasdaq Stockholm's Takeover Rules. The information was submitted for publication on 12 June 2019, 15:00 CEST.

To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulation, Amgen or its brokers may purchase, or conclude agreements to purchase, shares in Nuevolution, directly or indirectly, outside of the scope of the Offer, before, during or after the period in which the Offer remains open for acceptance. This also applies to other securities which are directly convertible into, exchangeable for, or exercisable for Nuevolution shares, such as warrants. These purchases may be completed via the stock exchange at market prices or outside the stock exchange at negotiated prices. Any information on such purchases will be disclosed as required by law or regulation in Sweden.

(1) If Nuevolution pays dividends or makes any other distributions to shareholders, for which the record date occurs prior to the settlement of the Offer, the Offer Price will be reduced accordingly.

