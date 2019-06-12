Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2019) - Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on non-addictive pain management, today announces the appointment of Keith Erickson to its Advisory Board. A former NBA player and well-known sports broadcaster, Mr. Erickson plans to increase awareness about Vivera's mission.

"I know firsthand the toll professional sports can take on one's body. I've sustained many injuries myself and I've seen countless teammates and players suffer very serious injuries," said Mr. Erickson. "By trying to manage the pain, some of these players have become addicted to opioids and experienced consequences far greater than their initial injury."

Mr. Erickson spent 12 years playing in the NBA, five of those years with the Los Angeles Lakers. He played alongside Wilt Chamberlain and Jerry West and was a part of the Lakers Championship team in 1972. After leaving the NBA, Mr. Erickson used his on-court experience and knowledge to work as an NBA commentator for the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. Prior to his successful professional basketball career, Mr. Erickson played for the UCLA Bruins where legendary Coach John Wooden made a lasting impression on the young player on the importance of teamwork.

"Coach Wooden always preached that there's a much better chance of achieving a goal when individuals work together as a team," added Mr. Erickson. "That really stuck with me and continues to drive my decisions. If I can be part of the Vivera team working towards non-addictive pain solutions that can positively alter the opioid crisis, that's a team I want to be on right now."

"Keith's perspective on teamwork and commitment is quite profound and he brings an unparalleled level of experience to Vivera as an Ambassador and Advisory Board member," said Paul Edalat, Chairman and Founder of Vivera. "As we work to combat the opioid crisis, we recognize that many former athletes struggle to manage pain, and want to do so without taking potentially addictive opioids. We will draw on Keith's experience to introduce Vivera's non-addictive pain-management alternatives to the athletic community."

Mr. Erickson is currently a consultant for several California companies and is an active member of the National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) Los Angeles Chapter, where he is involved in a number of initiatives to help the youth in those communities.

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company focused on opioid deterrence and cessation and non-addictive solutions for pain management.

In addition to its pharmaceutical and medical device products, the company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of cannabinoid compounds.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is seeking to conduct case studies and clinical trials on CBD in the TABMELT drug delivery format with the goal of gaining FDA approval for its products.

The company is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities and distribution for its products.

For more information, visit https://viverapharmaceuticals.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries:

thinkHERO

Patrick Piette, CFA for Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

416-526-9911

investorrelations@viverapharma.com

Press Inquiries:

thinkHERO

Karin Elz, for Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

416-992-9848

press@viverapharma.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45536