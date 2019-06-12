smartTrade Technologies, a global leader in multi-asset electronic trading solutions, won the best Buy-Side EMS (Execution Management System) award at the inaugural TradingTech Insight North America Awards

smartTrade's cross asset EMS solution meets buy-side firms' need for a platform that enables fast access to multiple sources of liquidity and a sophisticated execution engine/EMS to efuture-proof their business with a next generation cloud-based solution.

smartTrade's EMS business model ensures a lower cost of trade thanks to the combination of a flat fee and no brokerage.

This model also enables transparency as buy-side firms have full control of the relationship with counterparties. Combined with its powerful smartAnalytics solution, clients can leverage data through advanced analytics reports, to have full visibility of how orders are filled, slippage, rejections and LPs performance for example.

smartTrade's hosted and fully managed technology has full compliance with the Security Operations Control 2 (SOC 2) regulation, which governs security of client data and recorded market activities.

smartTrade's collocation and hosting facilities in all major financial hubs ensure flexibility, fast time to market and a cost-effective solution.

David VINCENT, CEO of smartTrade Technologies, commented: "smartTrade's EMS is the perfect answer to buy-side demand for a better technology platform, more transparency, improved execution and quick time to market. Our solution is attractive as it is an out-of-the-box offering with a private and hosted model which means no need for clients to involve large in-house IT resources."

Andrew Delaney, Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, says: "Congratulations to smartTrade Technologies on winning the award for Best Buy-Side EMS at this year's prestigious TradingTech Insight North America Awards. These awards are highly sought after and recognise some of the leading solution and service providers helping trading organisations maximise their potential while remaining compliant."

