Provides modern narrowband and wideband radios to NATO member

Enhances capabilities and increases interoperability with U.S. and other NATO forces

Suite of Harris radios meets existing needs while enabling upgrades for future requirements

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has been awarded a $51 million Foreign Military Sales delivery order to provide Falcon III radios to a Central European nation delivering advanced narrowband and wideband networking capabilities and offering greater interoperability with U.S. and NATO allies for coalition operations.

Under the award, Harris will provide Falcon III AN/PRC-158, AN/PRC-160, AN/PRC-152A and AN/PRC-117G manpack and handheld radios as part of the country's modernization program. Key radios features include:

AN/PRC-158 multi-channel manpack: features a two-channel, software-defined architecture with integrated cross-banding between waveforms, providing new advanced capabilities while maintaining backward interoperability with legacy radios.

AN/PRC-160 wideband HF/VHF manpack radio: the only stand-alone solution that, in the absence of satellite communications, provides long-range communications at data speeds up to 10 times greater than any existing high frequency radio.

AN/PRC-152A multiband handheld: a wideband networking handheld radio that provides simultaneous voice, video and data in a small form-factor, with mobile ad-hoc networking capabilities. Harris has delivered more than 45,000 AN/PRC-152A radios worldwide.

AN/PRC-117G manpack: a combat proven, software-defined radio that is easily upgradeable with new waveforms, such as MUOS; also is NINE Suite B encrypted, allowing users to securely and easily interoperate with U.S., NATO and regional partners. More than 50,000 AN/PRC-117G radios have been delivered to customers around the world.

"Our customer requires advanced, highly secure communication networks that provide interoperability with their NATO partners," said Christopher Aebli, vice president and general manager, International Tactical Communications. "These modern, software defined radios meet our customer's current requirements and are upgradeable to address future evolving needs."

